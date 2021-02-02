Previous
Next
Monochrome madness by alieneuthanasia
33 / 365

Monochrome madness

On a pop to the shops I noticed these houses had contrasting black and white windows I found it so cool 😎
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Emily

@alieneuthanasia
I’m just a 20 something year old trying to show my year in an artsy-ish way... this is just my phone camera and some enthusiasm...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise