Yellow poppy by alipalk59
Yellow poppy

These arrived in our border, and we’ve let them dread where they want.

The bees seem to love them.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Alison

Married, with a 30 year age difference, I’m younger and approaching 60. Chronically sick with kidney failure and a transplant. Taking steroids to avoid transplant...
