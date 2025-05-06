Previous
Yellow poppies by alipalk59
6 / 365

Yellow poppies

These turned up and we decided to let them stay.
The bees love them, but I haven’t seen them yet this year.
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Alison

@alipalk59
