Paint brushes in a container by alipalk59
21 / 365

Paint brushes in a container

We had coffee at Eden Pottery, near Millisle.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Alison

@alipalk59
Married, with a 30 year age difference, I’m younger and approaching 60. Chronically sick with kidney failure and a transplant. Taking steroids to avoid transplant...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely composition and colors
May 22nd, 2025  
