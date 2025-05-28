Previous
Just a normal day by alipalk59
29 / 365

Just a normal day

A hospital appointment, I’m happy to say all is well. I’m glad it was the local hospital!
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Alison

ace
@alipalk59
Married, with a 30 year age difference, I’m younger and approaching 60. Chronically sick with kidney failure and a transplant. Taking steroids to avoid transplant...
8% complete

