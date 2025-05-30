Sign up
Previous
31 / 365
Strutting seagull
We were having a picnic here at start of May, so the gulls were hopeful
No new photos today, it’s been another hospital visit.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
3
1
Alison
ace
@alipalk59
Married, with a 30 year age difference, I’m younger and approaching 60. Chronically sick with kidney failure and a transplant. Taking steroids to avoid transplant...
photos
followers
following
Jo
ace
Lovely close up
May 30th, 2025
Alison
ace
@thistle_01
Ty he was so cheeky, it was hilarious
May 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
A young one very beautiful
May 30th, 2025
