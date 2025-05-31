Previous
Next
White iris by alipalk59
32 / 365

White iris

I took this photo last year while on holiday in Kent.

Jenny & John were away overnight and we had a wander around their garden (the holiday home is on one side of the property).

Since I didn’t take a photo today, I’m adding this instead
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Alison

ace
@alipalk59
Married, with a 30 year age difference, I’m younger and approaching 60. Chronically sick with kidney failure and a transplant. Taking steroids to avoid transplant...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely flower and nicely composed
June 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact