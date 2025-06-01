Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
33 / 365
Watching the world go by
A couple sitting on a bench, overlooking Ballyholme Bay
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Alison
ace
@alipalk59
Married, with a 30 year age difference, I’m younger and approaching 60. Chronically sick with kidney failure and a transplant. Taking steroids to avoid transplant...
33
photos
9
followers
22
following
9% complete
View this month »
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
1st June 2025 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#benchwithaview
Christine Sztukowski
ace
A beautiful place to watch
June 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close