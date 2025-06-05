Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
36 / 365
Memory 5June 2024
I took this photo a year ago today, in the walled garden at Bangor Castle.
It was only this year that I’ve had peonies in the house, from Sainsbury’s & not a garden - and hadn’t realised how beautiful they are. Smell good, too
Life has been tough this week with medical stuff, so not much chance for photos. Hope you don’t mind.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Alison
ace
@alipalk59
Married, with a 30 year age difference, I’m younger and approaching 60. Chronically sick with kidney failure and a transplant. Taking steroids to avoid transplant...
36
photos
9
followers
22
following
9% complete
View this month »
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
5th June 2024 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close