Memory 5June 2024 by alipalk59
I took this photo a year ago today, in the walled garden at Bangor Castle.

It was only this year that I’ve had peonies in the house, from Sainsbury’s & not a garden - and hadn’t realised how beautiful they are. Smell good, too

Life has been tough this week with medical stuff, so not much chance for photos. Hope you don’t mind.
