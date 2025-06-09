Previous
Didn’t expect to be here this morning by alipalk59
39 / 365

Didn’t expect to be here this morning

Thankfully, we didn’t wait long. Tom cut his finger last night and couldn’t remember how. I bandaged it, removed the bandage this morning & made things worse.

The wound has been checked & dressed professionally. He’ll live.
Alison

ace
Married, with a 30 year age difference, I’m younger and approaching 60. Chronically sick with kidney failure and a transplant. Taking steroids to avoid transplant...
10% complete

