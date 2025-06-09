Sign up
Previous
39 / 365
Didn’t expect to be here this morning
Thankfully, we didn’t wait long. Tom cut his finger last night and couldn’t remember how. I bandaged it, removed the bandage this morning & made things worse.
The wound has been checked & dressed professionally. He’ll live.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
Alison
ace
@alipalk59
Married, with a 30 year age difference, I’m younger and approaching 60. Chronically sick with kidney failure and a transplant. Taking steroids to avoid transplant...
39
photos
9
followers
22
following
10% complete
4
365
iPhone 15 Pro Max
9th June 2025 10:25am
