Rose tree by alipalk59
Rose tree

This rose was in the flower bed when we moved into this flat. A neighbour in our block, Mary, was friends with the previous occupant & always admired it.

The flowers don’t last, but smell delicious & the bees visit them.
12th June 2025

Alison

