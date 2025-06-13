Previous
Gateway to the park by alipalk59
43 / 365

Gateway to the park

A doorway into the local park, it was tempting to go through - we had people to meet for coffee!

Which went well.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Alison

ace
@alipalk59
Married, with a 30 year age difference, I’m younger and approaching 60. Chronically sick with kidney failure and a transplant. Taking steroids to avoid transplant...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact