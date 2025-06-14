Previous
Raindrops On Roses… by alipalk59
44 / 365

Raindrops On Roses…

I’m sorry that I’ve used another photo of these roses, but it caught my eye.

Also, with such bad weather here in N Ireland, we haven’t left the house.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Alison

ace
@alipalk59
Married, with a 30 year age difference, I’m younger and approaching 60. Chronically sick with kidney failure and a transplant. Taking steroids to avoid transplant...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact