Previous
On our way to the coffee shop by alipalk59
45 / 365

On our way to the coffee shop

It’s our usual Sunday cafe.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Alison

ace
@alipalk59
Married, with a 30 year age difference, I’m younger and approaching 60. Chronically sick with kidney failure and a transplant. Taking steroids to avoid transplant...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact