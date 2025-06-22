Previous
Wild cherries, almost ripe by alipalk59
52 / 365

Wild cherries, almost ripe

These are on a tree in the park. I took this photo before the birds eat them!
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Alison

ace
@alipalk59
Married, with a 30 year age difference, I'm younger and approaching 60. Chronically sick with kidney failure and a transplant. Taking steroids to avoid transplant...
14% complete

