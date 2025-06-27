Previous
Colourful pot by alipalk59
Colourful pot

We visited Donaghadee garden centre for coffee & both of us think these pots are adorable
27th June 2025

Alison

@alipalk59
Married, with a 30 year age difference, I’m younger and approaching 60. Chronically sick with kidney failure and a transplant. Taking steroids to avoid transplant...
