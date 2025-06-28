Previous
Next
Stripes in field by alipalk59
59 / 365

Stripes in field

I don’t know why only one section of this field is planted!
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Alison

ace
@alipalk59
Married, with a 30 year age difference, I’m younger and approaching 60. Chronically sick with kidney failure and a transplant. Taking steroids to avoid transplant...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact