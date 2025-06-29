Previous
Poppy by alipalk59
60 / 365

Poppy

This is a lovely colour match.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Alison

ace
@alipalk59
Married, with a 30 year age difference, I’m younger and approaching 60. Chronically sick with kidney failure and a transplant. Taking steroids to avoid transplant...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo ace
So pretty
June 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact