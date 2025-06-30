Previous
First nasturtium flower
61 / 365

First nasturtium flower

I was feeling low when I planted this one - the last of what I’d bought - so hadn’t taken the dead lavender out of the pot.
It’s the first to flower, too
30th June 2025

Alison

