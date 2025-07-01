Previous
Moth on window by alipalk59
62 / 365

Moth on window

Took this yesterday morning, I don’t know what kind it is.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Alison

@alipalk59
Married, with a 30 year age difference, I’m younger and approaching 60. Chronically sick with kidney failure and a transplant. Taking steroids to avoid transplant...
Jo ace
Lots of detail
July 2nd, 2025  
