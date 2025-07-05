Previous
Catching up with a friend by alipalk59
66 / 365

Catching up with a friend

A visit to Mount Stewart is always a joy - wonderful staff in the cafe.

The walk round the lake is approximately a mile, with plenty of benches to sit and chat.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Alison

ace
@alipalk59
Married, with a 30 year age difference, I’m younger and approaching 60. Chronically sick with kidney failure and a transplant. Taking steroids to avoid transplant...
18% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
July 5th, 2025  
