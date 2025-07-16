Previous
Rose tree - before pruning by alipalk59
76 / 365

Rose tree - before pruning

16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Alison

ace
@alipalk59
Married, with a 30 year age difference, I’m younger and approaching 60. Chronically sick with kidney failure and a transplant. Taking steroids to avoid transplant...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
More lovely
July 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact