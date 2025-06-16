Previous
In Machattie Park, Bathurst by alison0063
In Machattie Park, Bathurst

Two random kids who decided to hug the tree while I was walking in the park. A plaque tells us this tree was planted in 1890, the year the park opened.
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Alison

@alison0063
