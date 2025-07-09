Previous
Black bull. by alison0063
14 / 365

Black bull.

Not very big, trying hard to look ferocious, I just thought this young fellow looked rather cute.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Alison

@alison0063
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact