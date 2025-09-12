Previous
Battling the current by alison0063
23 / 365

Battling the current

The flood risk has passed but the river is still high and flowing fast. This duck was moving slowly up stream then, just after I took this shot, he turned around and faced downstream again, and moved much faster!
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Alison

ace
@alison0063
