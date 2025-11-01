Sign up
25 / 365
ANZAC Memorial in Hyde Park, Sydney
For those not living in the Antipodes, ANZAC means Australian and New Zealand Army Corps.
First used during the 1915 Gallipoli campaign.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
Babs
ace
It is an imposing building.
November 4th, 2025
