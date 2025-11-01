Previous
ANZAC Memorial in Hyde Park, Sydney by alison0063
ANZAC Memorial in Hyde Park, Sydney

For those not living in the Antipodes, ANZAC means Australian and New Zealand Army Corps.
First used during the 1915 Gallipoli campaign.
1st November 2025

Alison

ace
@alison0063
Babs ace
It is an imposing building.
November 4th, 2025  
