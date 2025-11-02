Previous
El-Alamein Fountain
El-Alamein Fountain

A memorial to the Australian soldiers who fought at the battle of El-Alamein during the second world war.
2nd November 2025

Alison

@alison0063
Babs
What a beautiful fountain. fav
November 4th, 2025  
