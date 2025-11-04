Previous
YININMADYEMI by alison0063
28 / 365

YININMADYEMI

Memorial to Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders who fought in the Australian Army in WW2. Sadly, for these veterans, equality in the country they defended remained a distant dream.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Alison

ace
@alison0063
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact