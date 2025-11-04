Sign up
YININMADYEMI
Memorial to Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders who fought in the Australian Army in WW2. Sadly, for these veterans, equality in the country they defended remained a distant dream.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
3rd November 2025 1:11pm
