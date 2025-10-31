Sign up
Fort Denison aka Pinchgut
Back when Sydney was a penal colony, Fort Denison was a place of punishment for rule breaking convicts. Conditions were harsh and rations were at starvation level, hence the nickname "Pinchgut"
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
The Others
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
31st October 2025 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
