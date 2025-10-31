Previous
Fort Denison aka Pinchgut by alison0063
Fort Denison aka Pinchgut

Back when Sydney was a penal colony, Fort Denison was a place of punishment for rule breaking convicts. Conditions were harsh and rations were at starvation level, hence the nickname "Pinchgut"
31st October 2025

Alison

@alison0063
