Approaching storm by alison365
36 / 365

Approaching storm

Enjoying some time in the garden then it began to grow dark, thunder rumbled in the distance, I looked up and saw this storm approaching.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Alison Sloan

@alison365
Had an on off relationship with photography for years but now in retirement I have more time and am having lots of fun with my...
10% complete

