After the rain...... by alison365
37 / 365

After the rain......

We've had prolonged wet weather with some interesting results in the garden. This may look like a flower but it's actually a fungus, they are popping up all over my lawn.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Alison Sloan

@alison365
Had an on off relationship with photography for years but now in retirement I have more time and am having lots of fun with my...
