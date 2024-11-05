Previous
The Vegie Garden by alison365
45 / 365

The Vegie Garden

My husband has worked hard in the garden this week. Turning over and fertilising the soil in our vegie garden then installing a drip feed watering system and a trellis for the tomatoes. And now the planting has begun.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Alison Sloan

@alison365
Had an on off relationship with photography for years and previously had an account here but then drifted away. Now I'm back and intend to...
