Rain Gauge by alison365
56 / 365

Rain Gauge

My husband watches the weather and measures the rainfall. Checked the gauge after two wet and stormy days and we'd had 104 milliliters.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Alison Sloan

@alison365
