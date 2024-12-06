Previous
Next
Hairy Caterpillar by alison365
58 / 365

Hairy Caterpillar

Fascinating creatures when you see them up close. But I probably should have moved him, what was he doing on a white wall on a hot sunny day?
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Alison Sloan

@alison365
Had an on off relationship with photography for years and previously had an account here but then drifted away. Now I'm back and intend to...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact