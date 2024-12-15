Previous
Next
Seed pods on the wattle by alison365
62 / 365

Seed pods on the wattle

After waiting three years, my wattle finally produced a mass of blossom this year and now it is covered in seed pods.
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Alison Sloan

@alison365
Had an on off relationship with photography for years and previously had an account here but then drifted away. Now I'm back and intend to...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact