Hastings fishing boat beach by alison59
Hastings fishing boat beach

I took this photo on 4th September 2012. We were enjoying watching the boats being dragged up and down the beach.

The dog was waiting for his owners boat to come back to shore. Just sat there!
4th September 2012 4th Sep 12

Alison

@alison59
