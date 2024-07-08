Previous
Coffee & croissant by alison59
2 / 365

Coffee & croissant

A rare treat - it’s been hectic for the last couple of days, so I spoiled myself.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Alison

@alison59
3% complete

