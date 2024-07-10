Previous
Next
Instructions with prescription by alison59
4 / 365

Instructions with prescription

I need a course of antibiotics, but I’ve never had this happen before - “after food, take extra care in sun”

This is N Ireland - what sun lol
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Alison

@alison59
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise