Previous
Victorian pillar box by alison59
6 / 365

Victorian pillar box

I love the different cyphers on the red boxes. Of course, most are friends Elizabeth II - a new one for King Charles is in Great Cambourne, Cambridgeshire.

Photo taken in Bangor, Co Down a few days ago
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Alison

@alison59
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise