Emergency vehicle, stuck in traffic by alison59
Emergency vehicle, stuck in traffic

The ambulance passed me, lights & siren going, and was stuck at traffic lights because some numpty wouldn’t go through a red light.

Hope they never have the heart stopping fear of waiting for medical attention in a hurry.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Alison

@alison59
