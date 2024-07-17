Sign up
7 / 365
7 / 365
Emergency vehicle, stuck in traffic
The ambulance passed me, lights & siren going, and was stuck at traffic lights because some numpty wouldn’t go through a red light.
Hope they never have the heart stopping fear of waiting for medical attention in a hurry.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
Alison
@alison59
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
17th July 2024 11:02am
