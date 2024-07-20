Previous
Red rose by alison59
Red rose

I love looking over the wall and into front gardens on my local walk.

The red of the rose really caught my attention this morning - with the green behind, it looks great.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Alison

@alison59
