Previous
Buddleia by alison59
15 / 365

Buddleia

I’m sure this plant is a weed to some, but it’s great for insects & butterflies.

Photo was taken on 20 July 2024, I’m staying at home to take care of Tom, my husband.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Alison

@alison59
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise