ILCA sailing by alison59
20 / 365

ILCA sailing

This is a photo of the GB team getting ready for today’s competition. As it’s quite breezy, it should be fun for them.

Unfortunately the website has Bangor in Co Antrim, yet we are in Co Down lol
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Alison

@alison59
