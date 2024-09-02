Previous
Entrance to walled garden by alison59
58 / 365

Entrance to walled garden

This is one of the (two) doorways to the walled garden, with the fountain at the half way point.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Alison

@alison59
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wonderful photo the lady is in a perfect position, lovely orange whiz bang of colour.
Beautiful photo with a great view
September 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise