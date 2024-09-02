Sign up
Previous
58 / 365
Entrance to walled garden
This is one of the (two) doorways to the walled garden, with the fountain at the half way point.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
Alison
@alison59
Beverley
ace
Wonderful photo the lady is in a perfect position, lovely orange whiz bang of colour.
Beautiful photo with a great view
September 2nd, 2024
