Sweet pea flowers by alison59
62 / 365

Sweet pea flowers

I adore these flowers, have to grow your own and I don’t have a garden now.

This photo was taken in Bangor Castle Walled Garden
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Alison

@alison59
