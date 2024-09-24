Sign up
My favourite tree
I’m sure there are other who have a favourite (local) tree.
This is mine, think it’s an oak of some kind. It’s at Mount Stewart
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th September 2024 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#favouritettee
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful… trees are soo special
September 24th, 2024
