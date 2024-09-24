Previous
My favourite tree by alison59
My favourite tree

I’m sure there are other who have a favourite (local) tree.

This is mine, think it’s an oak of some kind. It’s at Mount Stewart
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Alison

@alison59
Beverley ace
Very beautiful… trees are soo special
September 24th, 2024  
