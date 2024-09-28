A clean car

I finally took the car to be washed. I’m claustrophobic and cannot stay in the car while they cover it in soapy bubbles.



Tom isn’t driving anymore, as his memory isn’t what it used to be.



Anyway, car is clean inside and out. Two problems when we drive away - I’m sure the foot pedals had been polished as my feet kept slipping.



Then I discovered that the steering wheel is adjustable and moving as I drove. Scary!