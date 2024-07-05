Previous
IMG_0569 by alisong
IMG_0569

I went for a walk this morning at around 7am, and discovered these beautiful thistles starting to show some colour.

I think they are beautiful.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Alison

@alisong
