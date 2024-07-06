Sign up
Hospital bed
Visiting the hospital today with some things the patient needs, and this is how the room looks now they are settling in.
They are in a new unit, which consists entirely of single en-suite rooms. Unfortunately, being UK, some patients are still in beds along the corridors.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
Alison
@alisong
I’ve been married to Tom since 1993, there is a 30 year age difference (I’m late 50s, he’s older). We live in N Ireland The...
365
iPhone 11 Pro Max
6th July 2024 3:21pm
hospital
uk
