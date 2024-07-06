Previous
Hospital bed by alisong
3 / 365

Hospital bed

Visiting the hospital today with some things the patient needs, and this is how the room looks now they are settling in.

They are in a new unit, which consists entirely of single en-suite rooms. Unfortunately, being UK, some patients are still in beds along the corridors.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Alison

@alisong
I’ve been married to Tom since 1993, there is a 30 year age difference (I’m late 50s, he’s older). We live in N Ireland The...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise