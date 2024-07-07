Sign up
4 / 365
Bird on a wire
I took this photo in May 2016 at Oxford Island from inside the cafe.
They have plenty of flying insects to feed on here. Just a lucky picture.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
0
0
Alison
@alisong
I’ve been married to Tom since 1993, there is a 30 year age difference (I’m late 50s, he’s older). We live in N Ireland The...
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX110 IS
Taken
23rd May 2016 3:28pm
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
seallow
